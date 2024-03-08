Dibrugarh Central Jail Superintendent Arrested On Charges Of Unlawful Activity Under UA(P)A

Advertisement

Dibrugarh: The Superintendent of Dibrugarh Central Jail has been arrested by police on Thursday night on charges of abetting criminal activity inside the jail premises with accused inmates. He allegedly helped Khalistani terrorist Amritpal Singh in acquiring objectionable materials.

On February 17, Assam police raided the cell of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh in Dibrugarh Central Jail and recovered mobile phones, a spy camera, and a pen drive, along with other objectionable materials, based on specific inputs received by Assam Police.

Following the raid, a case was registered, and during the investigation, police found credible information linking the involvement of Jail Superintendent Nipen Das. Sources confirmed to Republic Media Network that Nipen Das assisted Amritpal Singh in obtaining the objectionable items in his cell.

Dibrugarh Police arrested Nipen Das on Thursday night under section 13 (1) B of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and section 75 of the Assam Prisons Act, according to sources.

Although an official statement is still awaited, the arrest has been confirmed, and further investigations are underway.



