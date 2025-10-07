‘Dictator In Denial’: Suvendu Adhikari Demands CM Mamata Banerjee's Resignation Over Attack On BJP Workers

Kolkata: Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the attack on BJP leaders in the state, assembly LoP Suvendu Adhikari demanded her resignation, stating that she is nothing less than a "dictator in denial".

Adhikari said that CM Banerjee's attempt to whitewash the 'goondaism' (hooliganism) is as pathetic as it is "predictable".

"You are nothing but a 'Dictator in Denial'. Resign if you have any shame left. CM Mamata Banerjee, your attempt to whitewash your Party Workers' 'Goondaism' is as predictable as it is pathetic," Adhikari wrote on 'X' while replying to CM Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP leader also agreed to PM Modi's recent remarks over the attack on party leaders in West Bengal, stating that such violence was not expected from TMC's "lowly thugs" at such a time of crisis.

"While North Bengal drowned in floods, you were busy dancing and merry making with Filmstars. The BJP Leaders went to help victims, something your "Administration" has spectacularly failed at. Prime Minister is 100% Accurate. Such violence wasn't even expected from your lowly thugs in this time of crisis," he said.

Earlier on Monday, BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh on Monday alleged that he along with Malda North MP Khagen Murmu were attacked in Nagrakata in North Bengal, while distributing relief materials for people affected by the flood and landslides in the State.

The incident sparked a row between the BJP and the TMC in West Bengal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the state government over the incident. Meanwhile, CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that he was politicising the floods and landslides in North Bengal, calling it "unfortunate and deeply concerning."

LoP in the Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of orchestrating violence by sending her supporters to allegedly attack BJP leaders and workers and obstruct relief work.

Adhikari claimed that while BJP MPs and MLAs were targeted for visiting flood-affected areas in North Bengal and distributing relief. He alleged that MP Khagen Murmu sustained injuries and MLA Shankar Ghosh's vehicle was attacked.

In a post on X, Adhikari wrote, "Mamata Banerjee is on full Panic Mode. She has realized it (quite late) that the People of West Bengal have despised her inhuman act of 'Dancing at Carnival with Celebrities' when North Bengal was reeling under floods and landslides, with many People losing their lives and thousands left shelterless. In contrast, BJP Bengal MLAs & MPs were on ground doing their bit to provide relief to the affected People."

"So, she has now pressed the panic button and has now unleashed her goons belonging from the 'Special Community' and incited them to attack the BJP MPs and MLAs so that they can be refrained from engaging in relief work. MP Shri Khagen Murmu was brutally attacked and has been left with bloody injuries in Nagrakata today when he was accompanying BJP Bengal President Shri Samik Bhattacharya to the flood-affected areas. MLA Dr Shankar Ghosh's vehicle also came under attack in the presence of Police. Mamata Banerjee, you can't intimidate BJP," the post read.