Did Pakistan & Hamas Ally To Pull Off the Pahalgam Attack? October 7 Toolkit & Eerie Similarities

New Delhi: Happy, peace-loving people were simply out to enjoy quality time with loved ones, with no connection to any political outfit or government agenda, and without any provocation or intent for retaliation, yet they were barbarically killed when terrorists mind radicalised by Islamic jihadist mindset in two of the world's most brutal terror attacks, on April 22, 2025, in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and on October 7, 2023, in Israel’s Kibbutz Re’im.

Both Pahalgam and Israeli's October 7 music festival attack share stark similarities where innocent people who were just out there to spend quality time with their families and loved ones were massacred by terrorists in the most brutal way. It now emerges that perpetrators of Pahalgam attack followed Hamas' October 7 toolkit when it massacred over 1200 Israelis who were just out on vacation. Expose of secret meetings between Hamas, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaiesh-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfits backed by Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter Services-Intelligence (ISI) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) plotting together against India. The bigots who carried out indiscriminate firing on October 7 in Israel and April 22 not just share the Islamic jihadist agenda but also the toolkit of training module and execution.

How terrorists targeted innocent civilians in Pahalgam terror attack

4-5 terrorists fired indiscriminately on tourists who were visiting Kashmir to spend some happy moments without any provocation.

Terrorists singled out tourists on the basis of religion. Hindus were hand picked, asked to recite Islamic religious relic Kalma. Those failed were shot dead.

Terrorists killed innocent civilians in front of their husbands in front of their wife, children in front of their father, sons in front of front of their parents, pushing them into a deep phycological trauma that they may never come out of it.

Singelling out Hindus and shooting them from point blank range is a clear sign of extremist jihadist mindset at work that connects their agenda to the soul motive of leading Hindu genocide, to terrorise a community that is most peaceful, progressive.

Terrorising Hindus is not just a standalone attack. It's connected to their long standing pursuit of keeping the youth in Jammu and Kashmir out of sync with the real world and continue so that their extremist objectives remain unchecked.

Similarities between Pahalgam April 22, 2025 and Israel October 7, 2023 attack

Just like Pahalgam, Hamas backed terrorists launched an unprovoked attack on happy music lovers who went to attend a music festival as tourists.

Terrorists used sophisticated, rockets, powered paraglider to unleash a heinous act of terror when they massacred over 1200 people mostly youngsters were executed who tried to hide at point-blank range.

Many were held hostage and subjected to trauma, sexual and mental torture.

Clinching evidence exposes Hamas-Lashkar terrorists behind Pahalgam

The Pahalgam attack was carried out by four terrorists—two Pakistanis and two locals—who were trained in camps that incorporated Hamas-style tactics, integrated into Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) training modules, all backed by Pakistan’s Intelligence Agency, ISI.

Secret Hamas-Lashkar collaboration exposes conspiracy behind Pahalgam

Israeli intelligence agencies have released crucial information about a secret meeting between Hamas and Lashkar leaders, facilitated by the Pakistani government.

Terrorists from both camps were taken to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to coordinate with LeT and JeM operatives. Secret footage revealed Hamas leaders paraded as liberators on horseback through the streets of Rawalakot.

Prominent Hamas figures such as Dr Khalid Qaddoumi, Dr Naji Zaheer, Mufti Azam, and Bilal Alsallat attended a Rawalakot rally, alongside JeM leader Talha Saif (brother of Masood Azhar), commander Asghar Khan Kashmiri, Masood Ilyas, and top LeT operatives.

Hamas-Lashkar meeting was titled Kashmir Solidarity and Hamas Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

Hamas-Lashkar leaders met under the banner titled Kashmir Solidarity and Hamas Operation Al-Aqsa Flood that was designed to portray both Kashmir and Palestine as causes for a pan-Islamic jihad, calling on the Ummah to unite against India and Israel under a shared narrative of victimhood.

This was not the only meeting. On October 7, 2024, ISI facilitated another secret gathering in Dhaka bringing together Hamas leaders and radical ideologues to promote similar terrorist ideologies and incite attacks in India’s northeastern states.

The meeting was organised by Al Markazul Islami, whose founder, Mufti Shahidul Islam (d. 2023), had direct ties to al-Qaeda. His long-standing involvement in terror made the event even more alarming.

What happened at Israel's Nova Music Festival massacre?

On October 7, 2023, Israel suffered one of its deadliest attacks when Palestinian attackers the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades backed by Hamas terrorists launched a surprise assault on civilians. Over 1,200 people were killed, including more than 350 youngesters and 30 security personnel, and many more were injured.

The massacre occurred during the Supernova Sukkot Gathering, an open-air music festival near Kibbutz Re’im, held during the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret.

Hamas terrorists not just killed concert attendees but also held hostage around 50 people including men and women and subjected them to sexual and gender-based violence, leading to mental trauma.

The attack coincided with coordinated assaults on several Israeli communities including Netiv HaAsara, Be’eri, Kfar Aza, Nir Oz, and Holit.

Dressed in military uniforms and using motorcycles, trucks, and powered paragliders, Hamas terrorists encircled the festival grounds, firing indiscriminately at people, preventing their escape. Many victims were hunted down in bomb shelters, orchards, and bushes. Many who were injured were executed at point-blank range.

The unprecedented scale of the attack shocked the nation, as Hamas terrorists crushed humanity.

Though Hamas justified its attack as a resistance against decades of Israeli oppression and the Gaza blockade but in reality its their extremist jihadist islamic mentality that drives the hate against jews as they have never recognised the state of Israel and wants to flat the existence of jews just like jihadist have been waging war against Hindus, launching Hindu genocide in Kashmir.

Both Pahalgam and Israel's October 7, 20233 attack highlight chilling parallels like unprovoked, ideologically-driven massacres targeting civilians, rooted in a dangerous alliance of global jihadist networks.

These events are a tragic reminder of how extremist ideologies, left unchecked, continue to threaten peace, human life, and coexistence worldwide.

People just wanting to have vacations: Israeli ambassador says Pahalgam and Oct 7 terror attacks are similar

Earlier, Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar has said that they trust India with the information supplied to them on the Pahalgam terror attack that really reminds of what happened on October 7 adding it’s very easy to see the lines are very similar because the terrorists are copycatting and are inspiring each other unfortunately.

In an exclusive conversation, Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar when asked how does Israel view Pakistan 's role in the Pahalgam attack, said they don’t have specific details regarding this terror attack but they trust the Indian authorities with information that they have supplied and share their determination to deal with this barbaric attack that really reminds of what happened on the 7th of October.