New Delhi: Days after Rahul Gandhi refused to wear a garland offered to him by a Dalit Congress leader, another video of the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, insulting a senior Congress legislator from Punjab has surfaced. BJP's IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya has alleged that Rahul Gandhi has insulted Congress' Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

Did Rahul Gandhi Insult Senior Congress Leader? BJP Shares Video

A video of Rahul Gandhi and Congress' Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has been shared by Amit Malviya where it can be clearly seen that the senior Congress leader is pointing out Rahul Gandhi's lack of discipline and his response to the same is arrogant. This is not the first time that the Congress scion has insulted leaders of his own political party.

Amit Malviya alleges in an ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) post, “Gurdaspur Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa points out Rahul Gandhi for his lack of discipline. In response, Rahul Gandhi reacts to the senior leader with noticeable attitude and arrogance. It is not the first time Rahul Gandhi has subjected a senior Congress legislator from Punjab to such ignominy.”

When Rahul Gandhi Refused A Garland from Dalit Congress Leader

Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) IT Cell chief Amit Malviya has alleged that Rahul Gandhi declined to accept a garland offered by a dalit leader to him, who is a member of the Congress party. Malviya questioned Rahul Gandhi that why did Rahul Gandhi object to wearing a garland from the hands of Bhajanlal Jatav, a dalit leader from Rajasthan and his own party.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi arrived in Rajasthan where he was welcomed by former Chief Minister and senior party leader Ashok Gehlot along with other leaders. Rahul accepted the garland offered to him by Ashok Gehlot but refused to wear it when Bhajanlal Jatav tried to welcome him.