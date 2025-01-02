'Did Same With Other Son-in-Law': Shocking Revelations by Puneet Khurana's Cousin

New Delhi: Two days after a Delhi businessman Puneet Khurana committed suicide citing harassment by his wife Manika Jagdish Pahwa and her parents, his cousin Jitendra Khurana has made shocking revelations about Manika's family. According to Puneet Khurana's cousin, Manika Pahwa's family had done the same with their other son-in-law also.

Puneet Khurana Suicide Case: Shocking Revelations by Deceased's Cousin

Jitendra Khurana, Puneet Khurana's cousin has shockingly revealed that Manika Jagdish Pahwa and her family had harassed a guy in order to extort money before also. According to Puneet Khurana's cousin, they had done the same with their other son-in-law.

Cousin of deceased Puneet Khurana, Jitendra Khurana says, "This family (of Manika Pahwa) did the same with their other son-in-law. There is even an attempt to murder case against them."

‘Daughter-in-Law Harassed my Son, He Committed Suicide’

According to DCP North West Delhi Bhisham Singh, "The father of deceased Puneet said that his son was going through marital discord and he alleged that his daughter-in-law harassed his son due to which he committed suicide. We have seized the deceased man's mobile phone and the family's claims are being verified. An inquiry is being conducted with both families joining the investigation. Manika's family has levelled counter-allegations... A divorce case is also underway."

‘She Used to Call Him Fattu’: Puneet Khurana's Sister Leena Khattar

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Puneet's sister, Leena Khattar, revealed that his wife often called him 'Fattu'. Narrating how his brother was being tortured, Leena Khattar said, “Puneet's wife used to call him ‘fattu’, and he can't do anything in life” “Puneet's wife was mentally harassing his brother, his parents and used to say that she would put blame on his parents and throw them out of the house.”, Leena said.“Puneet was provoked by his wife so much that his brother took such a decision,” she added. Puneet’s sister said, “We asked the police to share the videos but the police is refusing to share the videos.”

Speaking about the divorce battle between Puneet and his wife, Leena said that they fulfilled the first notion on whatever she said but suddenly she refused to sign the second notion and kept demanding more and more. She sent WhatsApp messages demanding more money and even asked to pay for her lawyers.

When asked about the video which Puneet recorded before taking the extreme step, his sister said, “It was his video, exactly 59 minutes 34 seconds long that his brother recorded before committing suicide. It has everything about how he was being harassed by his wife and her parents…” “Now we want justice, I want the video also but the police is refusing…” she added. Puneet's sister further informed that the police is not registering the FIR and delayed the post-mortem for tomorrow.