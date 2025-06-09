Did Sonam Really Kill Her Husband? Family Claims She’s Being Framed, Demands CBI Probe

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: After Sonam Raghuvanshi, a 24-year-old woman from Indore, was arrested in connection with the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, her family has strongly denied the allegations and is demanding a CBI inquiry into the case.

Sonam was found late Sunday night at a roadside dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway in Uttar Pradesh. She had reportedly called her brother from the dhaba, crying and asking for help. Based on this information, police located her and took her to Sadar Hospital for a checkup before moving her to a One Stop Center for women. She was later taken into custody by the Meghalaya Police on Monday morning.

According to the police, Sonam had allegedly plotted her husband’s murder along with her lover, Raj Kushwaha. Officials claim she hired three men from Madhya Pradesh to kill Raja during the trip. Raja’s body was found on June 2 in a deep gorge near Wei Sawdong Falls in Sohra (Cherrapunji). The couple had gone missing on May 23.

CCTV footage showed them in Shillong a day before they vanished.

However, Sonam’s father, Devi Singh, has called the police’s version “false and fabricated.” He insists that his daughter is innocent and that she is being framed.

“My daughter cannot do something like this. I trust her completely. She and Raja got married with both families' approval,” he told reporters.

He also added that the Meghalaya Police is creating a false narrative to trap Sonam. He claims she reached Ghazipur by herself and was not on the run.

“She wasn’t hiding. She was crying at the dhaba when she called her brother. Police came after that. Meghalaya Police is lying. My daughter did not get arrested in Meghalaya—she came back on her own,” he said.

Sonam’s mother also expressed sorrow, saying they are heartbroken over Raja’s death but relieved their daughter is alive.

“We are thankful Sonam has been found, but we also feel pain for Raja’s loss. We want to know who truly did this,” she said.

Now, the family is urging Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to intervene and order a CBI investigation into the case.

“Once CBI looks into this, the truth will come out. The Meghalaya Police officers involved in this will be behind bars,” Sonam’s father added.

Investigation Still Ongoing