‘Did You Speak In Tamil?’ Social Media Charmed Over Sundar Pichai and Aravind Srinivas’ Paris Meet

New Delhi, India: A recent meeting between Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Perplexity AI co-founder Aravind Srinivas, both hailing from Tamil Nadu sparked wave of excitement on social media. The tech giants met in Paris to attend the AI Action Summit, a gathering of global leaders, tech executives, and lawmakers focused on shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

The meeting quickly fueled speculation about what might come of this meeting, with many even wondering if Google might acquire Perplextity AI?

Srinivas shared a picture from their meeting on social media that quickly went viral. "Great meeting you @sundarpichai,” he wrote.

One user suggested, “Google has the funds, and you have the best team to work on creating better AI for humanity, not just for money.”

Another asked, "Did you ask him if he switched from Google Assistant to Perplexity Assistant on his Apple phone?"

A third user expressed, “Looks like an incredible moment! Must’ve been a great conversation." The excitement didn't stop there, with others jokingly asking, "Did you speak in Tamil?" or referencing "Chennai Express" in a nod to their shared Tamil heritage.

Before this, Pichai also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris, where they discussed the vast opportunities AI holds for India’s future.