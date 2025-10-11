'Didn't Join BJP to Contest Elections': Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

Patna: Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh on Saturday clarified that he didn't join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to contest the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

In a post on X, Singh stated, "I want to inform my Bhojpuri community that I didn't join the party to contest the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, nor do I intend to contest the assembly elections. I am a true soldier of the party and will remain one".

This announcement comes after speculation about his potential candidacy for the Ara assembly seat, which he denied. Singh's decision seems to be influenced by his recent controversies, including a public spat with his wife, Jyoti Singh, who recently met with Jan Suraj Party chief Prashant Kishor.

She said that she has not sought a ticket from the party but rather to address the injustice faced by women.

"I did not come here to contest the election or seek a ticket, I came here to ensure that no other woman has to face the injustice I faced... I want to be the voice of all such women. So I met Prashant bhaiya. There was no discussion on elections or tickets. I have come here just for all those women", she said.

After the meeting, Prashant Kishor addressed the reporters, stating that while he cannot intervene in Jyoti Singh's family matters, he supports her safety and democratic rights and urged her to pursue her case legally.

He said, “Jyoti ji came here as a Bihari, as a woman...We listened to her. First, she did not mention contesting the election. I felt that contesting the election or getting a ticket was not her motive.”

Pawan Singh mentioned his involvement in the Bihar elections, stating that the NDA's top leadership had asked him to join the party with full force. However, no decision has been made regarding seat allocation, and he expects an announcement soon.

Pawan Singh was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party but was expelled in 2024 due to his anti-party activities, after he contested as an independent candidate in the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency, defying the official candidate from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).



The primary contest in Bihar is between the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the Mahagathbandhan led by the RJD. In the current Bihar Assembly, comprising 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 members, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) having 45, HAM(S) having 4, and the support of 2 Independent Candidates.



The couple's divorce case has been ongoing in court for the past 3-4 years, with Pawan Singh asserting that the recent display of affection is a tactic to gain attention.