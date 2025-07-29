'Didn't Take Vance's Back-To-Back Calls On Pak Terror Threat': PM Modi Reveals Details Of Phone Call With US VP During Op Sindoor

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday revealed that he did not take back-to-back calls from United States Vice President JD Vance, who was warning him of Pakistan's plan to launch an attack against India after India targeted Pakistan's terror bases in Operation Sindoor.

During his address in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister said, "No leader in the world told India to stop its operation. On the night of 9th May, the Vice President of America tried to talk to me. He tried for an hour, but I was in a meeting with my army, so I could not pick up his call. Later, I called him back. The Vice President of America told me on the phone that Pakistan is going to launch a big attack. My answer was that if Pakistan has this intention, it will cost them a lot. If Pakistan attacks, we will respond by launching a big attack. This was my answer."

The prime minister made it clear that India will not give in to nuclear blackmail.

"India has proved that nuclear blackmailing will not work anymore and neither will India bow down to this nuclear blackmailing. Pakistan's airbases and assets have suffered heavy damage. And to date, many of their airbases are in ICU," he said.

"Operation Sindoor makes it clear that India has set three principles: First, if there is a terrorist attack on India, we will respond — in our own way, on our own terms, and at our chosen time. Second, nuclear blackmail will no longer work. And third, we will not differentiate between a terrorist-sponsoring government and the terrorist masterminds," the prime minister added.

He also criticized the Congress party for failing to acknowledge the valor displayed by the armed forces in their fight against terrorism, despite widespread international support for India during its heightened military tensions with Pakistan.

"A lot was said here on India’s Foreign Policy. There were discussions on global support too...We received global support. But unfortunately, the valour of the brave jawans of my country did not get the support of Congress," he said.

"Through Operation Sindoor, for the first time, the world recognised the power of self-reliant India. Made in India drones, missiles exposed Pakistan's weapon system," he also said.