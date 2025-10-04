Diethylene Glycol in Coldrif Cough Syrup Linked to MP Child Deaths 480 Times Higher Than Safe Limit; Tests Reveal Shocking Details

In a major revelation regarding child deaths in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, samples of Coldrif cough syrup, which allegedly caused the deaths of several children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, have been found to be adulterated.

Tests have confirmed that the concentration of diethylene glycol in the syrup was 48%, which exceeds the permissible limit of 0.10% and is 480 times higher than the standard amount. Sources said that this high concentration of diethylene glycol rendered the cough syrup toxic and unsuitable for consumption.

The Office of the Director of Drugs Control, Tamil Nadu, Chennai, declared Coldrif Syrup as NSQ (Not of Standard Quality) and ordered an immediate halt to its further sale and distribution.

In a report, the Office of the Director of Drugs Control, Tamil Nadu, stated that the samples of Coldrif syrup "are found to be adulterated, as they contain diethylene glycol (48.6% w/v), a poisonous substance that may render the contents injurious to health."

This development follows growing safety concerns over drugs sold openly in markets after the kidney failure child deaths allegedly linked to the medicine in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

On the case of contaminated cough syrups in the state, MP State Food and Drug Controller, Dinesh Kumar Mauryam, said, "There was a Tamil Nadu manufacturing plant. After testing, it was distributed throughout Madhya Pradesh. Its stock has been seized... The level of diethylene glycol should be 0.1%, but it was found to be higher than that. Therefore, it was found to be contaminated."

Ban on Sale of Coldrif Cough Syrup in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday announced a complete ban on the sale of Coldrif cough syrup across the state following the deaths of children in Chhindwara.

CM Yadav also stated that the sale of other products manufactured by the same company is being banned in the state.

"The deaths of children in Chhindwara due to Coldrif syrup are extremely tragic. The sale of this syrup has been banned across Madhya Pradesh. The sale of other products manufactured by the same company is also being banned," the CM said in a post on X.

The Chief Minister further stated, "The factory manufacturing the syrup is located in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. After learning of the incident, the state government requested the Tamil Nadu government to conduct an inquiry. The investigation report was received this morning, and based on it, strict action has been taken."

"Following the deaths of the children, action was initiated at the local level. A team has also been constituted at the state level to investigate this matter further. Those found guilty will not be spared under any circumstances," he added in the post.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Statement

On quality concerns relating to Cough Syrup in Madhya Pradesh, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, "As part of the ongoing investigation, it is further informed that a total of six samples were collected by CDSCO, which were tested, and all 6 were found to be free of DEG/EG. Simultaneously, MPFDA had informed that out of 13 samples collected by their team, 3 were analysed, which were found to be free of DEG/EG."

"At the request of the MP Govt, Tamil Nadu FDA had taken samples of Coldrif Cough Syrup from the manufacturing premises of M/S Sresan Pharma in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. The results of testing these samples were shared with us late yesterday evening, 3rd October 2025. The samples are found to contain DEG beyond the permissible limit. Meanwhile, risk-based inspections have been initiated at the manufacturing premises of all 19 drugs sampled, spread across 6 states...Additionally, the multidisciplinary team, comprising experts from NIV, ICMR-NEERI, CDSCO, and AIIMS, Nagpur, among others, is still analysing various samples and factors to assess the cause of deaths in and around Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh," the statement added.

So far, nine children have died due to the suspected consumption of the cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district.