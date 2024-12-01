'Digital Arrest' Scam: 2 Arrested for Defrauding Homemaker of Rs 4.12 Crore in Kerala

Two arrested for defrauding homemaker of Rs 4.12 crore in Kerala | Image: PTI / Unsplash

Kochi: Two men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly defrauding a homemaker in Kochi of Rs 4.12 crore in a 'digital arrest' cyber scam, according to police.

The accused, Mohammed Muhasil (22) and Mishab K P (21), both from Areekode in Malappuram district, posed as Delhi Police officers to execute the fraud, police said.

The scammers contacted the victim, alleging that a fraudulent bank account had been opened using her Aadhaar card. The frightened homemaker was falsely told she had been "digitally arrested" and instructed to transfer Rs 4.12 crore to an account provided by the scammers to "verify" if the funds were obtained fraudulently, police said.

The case, initially registered at Thrikkakara Police Station, was later transferred to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Murali MK, under the instructions of Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya. A special investigation team was formed to trace the culprits, police added.

Investigators discovered that a significant portion of the defrauded money was being withdrawn in Malappuram. The accused reportedly used multiple bank accounts belonging to different individuals to facilitate the withdrawals, making it difficult to trace them, police said.

Through a scientific investigation, focusing on call records and withdrawal locations, Kochi cyber police identified the accused. It was found that they used the stolen money to lead an extravagant lifestyle, police added.

The scam appears to be part of a larger fraud network operating across the country, and a probe is underway to identify and arrest other suspects involved, police said.