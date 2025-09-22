Digital Scammer Threatens To Disconnect Mobile Services of Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty, Police Complaint Filed

Bengaluru, Karnataka: Educator, author, philanthropist, and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty has filed a police complaint after a digital scammer, posing as a Telecom Department official, threatened to disconnect her mobile services during a phone call on September 5, 2025, and attempted to obtain sensitive personal information.

Murty, the Founder-Chairperson of the non-profit charitable organization Infosys Foundation, was informed by the scammer that her phone number was not linked to her Aadhaar card, and as a result, her mobile services would be blocked by noon. The scammer also tried to extract personal information by instilling fear through false claims, including an allegation that her number was linked to obscene content. Murty was reportedly threatened and abused by the fraudster during the call.