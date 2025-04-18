'Only 10-15 Days Back': Rinku Majumdar Reveals What Made Her Fall For BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh | Watch

Dilip Ghosh Marriage: Rinku Majumdar recalled asking him (BJP Leader) once, “Sir, why don’t you get married?” His reply? A firm no. But something shifted later. | Image: X

New Delhi: In a rare blend of politics and personal life, senior Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) leader from West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh, is all set to embark on a new chapter. The 60-year-old leader will tie the knot with long-time acquaintance and party colleague Rinku Majumdar on Friday evening.

In an exclusive chat with R Bangla, Rinku opened up about how their love story unfolded — and it’s as grounded as the former state BJP president himself.

A Proposal Just Days Ago

“When did you both decide to get married?” — asked the interviewer.

Rinku’s reply was simple: “It’s only 10–15 days back, mostly on April 3, when it was decided that, tentatively, this month we will get married.”

“He Is Different From Everyone”

Rinku didn’t mince words when she spoke of what drew her to Dilip Ghosh. “He is unique. A perfect political mass leader — his personality, thought process, honesty, and dedication make him stand out. He has served the country since the age of 12. He has no personal ambition. Salute to him,” she said with heartfelt conviction.

She recalled asking him once, “Sir, why don’t you get married?” His reply? A firm no. But something shifted when she repeated the question days later, urging him to consider the importance of having a soulmate.

“No Friends in Politics”

Rinku underlined a reality many in political circles will relate to. “It is very important to be married if you are into politics. There are no friends in politics.”

She believes marriage offers a much-needed emotional anchor in the often solitary world of public life.

“I Just Wanted to Be by His Side”

The connection goes beyond admiration. When asked whether she ever gave flowers to Dilip Ghosh, Rinku revealed, “Yes, on his birthday last year, only as a common man. After the poor results in the Lok Sabha elections, I felt like being by his side. His qualities touched my heart.”

Her love is also grounded in responsibility. “I hope to have a happy family life with him, his mother, and my son. I will be an indirect support in his political career.”

A Union of Hearts and Ideals

As Dilip Ghosh prepares to say “I do,” what stands out is not just a political leader choosing companionship, but a woman who respects his journey, his values, and his unwavering dedication to the party and the nation.