Dilip Ghosh's Stepson Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Kolkata Flat

Kolkata: Pritam Dasgupta, also known as Srijoy — the stepson of senior BJP leader and former West Bengal party president Dilip Ghosh — was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his apartment in New Town, Kolkata on Tuesday morning.

The body was discovered at his residence in the Shapoorji Housing Complex under Techno City Police Station, Bidhannagar Commissionerate. Pritam was the son of Dilip Ghosh’s wife Rinku Majumdar from her previous marriage. Dilip Ghosh had married Rinku in a private ceremony earlier this year on April 18.

According to initial reports, 28-year-old Pritam worked in a private IT firm and was found unconscious in his flat. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead. His body was later sent to RG Kar Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Possible Signs of Strangulation, Probe Underway

While the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed, local media reports citing hospital sources said there were signs of strangulation on Pritam’s neck, and preliminary investigations suggest a possibility of suicide. However, police have not ruled out other possibilities. It is still unclear whether Pritam was alone at home at the time of the incident.

A friend of Pritam was the first to discover the body and alerted his mother Rinku. She rushed to the hospital soon after. The family has not issued any public statement yet.

What Happened the Night Before?

Pritam’s maternal uncle, Paritosh Sheel, told media that they had planned to go out together. He waited for Pritam until around 9:30 pm on Monday night. Later, between 10 and 10:30 pm, Pritam called and told him he had just returned home from work, was feeling exhausted, and was going to sleep. He told his uncle that he would meet him the next morning at Science City.

On Tuesday morning, Paritosh tried calling again, but his calls kept going to voicemail. He assumed Pritam was still asleep — until he received the tragic news.

Paritosh said there were no signs that Pritam was upset about his mother’s recent marriage to Dilip Ghosh. In fact, he said Pritam seemed genuinely happy after the wedding and showed no signs of emotional distress. "He was even more cheerful than before," he said, adding that the family is now baffled about what could have caused his sudden death.