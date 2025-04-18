Meet Rinku Majumdar: The Woman Dilip Ghosh Is All Set to Marry

Kolkata: After decades of political hustle and public life as a bachelor, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh is reportedly all set to begin a new chapter — a personal one. The 60-year-old veteran leader and former Bengal BJP chief is likely to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony at his Kolkata residence on Friday, April 18, if media reports are to be believed.

So, who is Rinku Majumdar?

Meet Rinku Majumdar — a seasoned BJP member, known for her behind-the-scenes contributions to the party’s grassroots work.

Described as a long-time party worker, Rinku has held multiple key roles within the BJP organisation, including posts in the Mahila Morcha (women's wing), OBC front, and the handloom cell. Her political credentials are as solid as they are diverse.

According to reports, Rinku was previously married and has a son, who now works in an IT company in Salt Lake City, Kolkata.

Friends and close party insiders say she's resilient, grounded, and deeply committed to the BJP's ideology — traits that seem to have resonated with Ghosh.

IPL outing fuels the buzz

Speculations about their relationship had been swirling for a while, but they gained fresh momentum when Rinku was spotted at Eden Gardens on April 3, the same evening Dilip Ghosh attended an IPL match.

Eyewitnesses say she interacted warmly with Ghosh’s mother, Pushpalata Ghosh, and is believed to have played a key role in getting the family’s blessings for the wedding.

A political pairing to watch?

While Ghosh has always kept his personal life away from the spotlight, this unexpected twist has piqued the curiosity of both political observers and the public. Known for his outspoken persona and strong presence in Bengal’s politics, Dilip Ghosh entering matrimony has certainly added a human touch to his image.

As news of the possible wedding spreads, BJP supporters and curious netizens alike are flooding social media with congratulatory messages and memes — proof that love stories, even in politics, still capture hearts.