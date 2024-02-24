Updated February 24th, 2024 at 15:21 IST
Direct Train Services From Himachal Pradesh's Una to Haridwar Soon. Check Details
The Railway Ministry has given the nod to extend the train route.
Shimla: In a big boost to travel infra, the train route from Himachal Pradesh’s Una will be extended to Haridwar. The announcement was made by Union Minister Anurag Thakur. The Railway Ministry has given the nod to undertake the project.
Being a representative from Hamirpur parliamentary constituency in Himachal Pradesh, Thakur said that his primary focus lies on advancing the region’s development, particularly in enhancing connectivity.
The Union Minister highlighted the importance of the religious hub, Haridwar, for Himachal Pradesh. Mentioning that Haridwar draws many pilgrims from the hill state, he said he had urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for direct train services from Himachal to Haridwar.
Enhancing commuters' experience, the Una Himachal-Saharanpur MEMU train will now include Haridwar on its route. The government has approved Rs 1,838 crore for various railway projects, marking a significant increase compared to previous years.
