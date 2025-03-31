Disha Salian Case Pen Drive Handed To Father, Lawyer Nilesh Ojha Says More Than Sufficient Evidence

When asked about the specifics of the pen drive’s contents, Ojha asserted that the material is "more than sufficient" to expose the alleged cover-ups by Parambir Singh. | Image: Republic Media Network

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in the Disha Salian case, two former Assistant Commissioners of Police, AP Nipunge and Bhimraj Ghadge, along with Satish Salian, have submitted highly sensitive evidence to Advocate Nilesh Ojha. The material, contained in a pen drive, reportedly includes crucial photographs, video recordings, sting operation footage, and important documents that could significantly bolster the case of Salian’s alleged gang rape, murder, and subsequent cover-up.

According to sources, the evidence directly implicates former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh and others in fabricating post-mortem reports and manipulating facts to misrepresent murder as suicide. The evidence is expected to play a vital role in strengthening the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, Advocate Nilesh Ojha, representing Disha Salian’s father, confirmed to Republic that crucial evidence has been handed over. When asked about the specifics of the pen drive’s contents, Ojha refrained from disclosing details but asserted that the material is "more than sufficient" to expose the alleged conspiracy and cover-ups.

What's in The Pen Drive?

Ojha elaborated on the modus operandi allegedly employed by Singh and his associates, stating that fabricated post-mortem reports were used to mislead investigations. He alleged that there have been multiple instances of such cover-ups, raising concerns about the integrity of previous police probes.

He further claimed that apart from the Disha Salian case, Parambir Singh was allegedly involved in several other criminal activities. With sufficient evidence now reportedly available, Ojha asserted that Singh and other accused individuals could face serious legal consequences, including life imprisonment.

With a press conference scheduled soon, the next steps in the case are expected to be closely watched. The new evidence, if deemed admissible in court, could have far-reaching implications for the ongoing investigation and legal proceedings related to Disha Salian’s tragic death.

Disha Salian Case

Salian broke his silence five years after his daughter's death in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami . He asserted a connection between the alleged murders of Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) and Disha Salian.

He linked his daughter's demise on June 8, 2020, to the tragic death of SSR, which occurred just days later, on June 14. Satish Salian stated, “The murder of SSR and my daughter’s killing are interconnected. My daughter did not take her own life; she was murdered. There were no injury marks on her mortal remains.”