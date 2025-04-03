‘Disheartened’: JDU Leader Resigns Over Party's Support to Waqf Amendment Bill

New Delhi: Senior JD(U) leader Mohammed Qasim Ansari has resigned from the party and all his posts, citing the party's stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill as the main reason behind his decision. His resignation comes after JD(U), an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), supported the Bill in the Lok Sabha.

In a resignation letter addressed to JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Ansari expressed his disappointment with the party's position on the Waqf Amendment Bill.

He shared that both he and millions of Muslims across the country had believed that Nitish Kumar embodied a secular ideology. However, with the party's support for the bill, Ansari felt that this belief had been shattered.

Ansari strongly criticized JD(U) for backing the Waqf Bill, stating that it had deeply hurt him and the Muslim community at large.

Waqf (Amendment) Bill Passed in the Lok Sabha

The Waqf Amendment Bill, which aims to bring reforms in the administration and management of waqf properties, was passed in the Lok Sabha in the early hours of Thursday, following a marathon debate lasting nearly 12 hours.

The Bill was passed by a majority, with 288 members voting in favor and 232 against, after all amendments proposed by the opposition were rejected through voice votes.

The Bill seeks to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, aiming to address the existing shortcomings in the management of waqf properties across India. Key features of the Bill include streamlining the registration process for waqf properties, improving the administration of Waqf boards, and introducing technology to better manage Waqf records.