Disinformation and Fake News Powerful Enough to Disrupt Society: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that disinformation, misinformation, mal-information, and fake news possess the power to disrupt society, aided by modern technology.

During the '37th Intelligence Bureau Centenary Endowment Lecture,' Amit Shah emphasized that divisive forces remain active in the country, adding that progress is impossible without social unity.

“Responsibility for addressing these challenges and preparing the entire police force to tackle them now lies with the country's information warriors”, he said.

He stated that by swiftly identifying and addressing threats, the intelligence ecosystem plays a crucial role in preserving trust and stability in society.

He said if challenges such as Naxalism, terrorism, organised crime, divisive forces, communalism, narcotics, and antisocial elements are to be fully controlled, ensuring the security of society is of paramount importance.

Shah said there was a need for a robust ecosystem to counter misinformation, and in order to reduce the spread of propaganda to zero, there is a need for a strategy, technology, and readiness in place.

The home minister said for the Intelligence Bureau (IB) to realise the vision of a developed India, it must prepare itself to become a cutting-edge agency.

He also claimed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will become the world's third-largest economy by 2027.

Shah said that as we progress, competition intensifies, threats increase, and obstructive forces emerge. He said that building a robust infrastructure to counter these threats, from headquarters to police stations and constables is the responsibility of young officers.

In order to achieve a fully developed India by 2047, we must visualise all potential threats and prepare a comprehensive roadmap to safeguard the nation from them, he said.

Shah said that inclusive development, along with peace and stability in the country, is only possible if we reshape our work under this expanded definition, prepare anew, and remain vigilant.

Over the past 10 years under the Modi government, significant successes have been achieved in combating terrorism, Naxalism, insurgency, narcotics, and anarchic elements, he said.

He said that under the current government, a major focus has also been placed on improving coordination between states and agencies and they have been strengthened with the backing of the law and amendment to several legislations.

Shah said the Modi government introduced three new criminal laws starting from July 1 after discussing with all the stakeholders in many meetings over the last five years.

He said he was involved throughout in the drafting of the laws.

Once they are fully implemented, India's criminal justice system will become the most modern in the world, justice will be delivered within three years of the filing of any FIR, right up to the Supreme Court, the minister claimed.