Dismantle Terror Camps Or Dot, Dot, Dot...: Rajnath Singh's Clear Warning To Pakistan

Aknoor: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh strongly criticized Pakistan on Armed Forces Veterans' Day during a speech in Akhnoor on Tuesday. The Union Minister stated that over 80% of terrorists entering India comes from Pakistan.

Speaking at the event, Singh warned Pakistan to take concrete action against terrorism that continues to thrive on its soil. Highlighting the ongoing activities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), he said, "The land of PoK is being used for the dangerous business of terrorism. Training camps for terrorists are still operational there. Launchpads are active in areas close to the border. The Indian government is aware of everything. Pakistan must dismantle these operations."

He accused Pakistan of sending terrorists across the border and trying to mislead Muslims living near Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

He said, "Pakistan wants Muslims in the area to support its army, but it will never happen. Muslims have always stood with India and even sacrificed their lives for the country."

Singh also stressed that Jammu and Kashmir is incomplete without PoK. He highlighted the government’s efforts to bring Jammu and Kashmir closer to the rest of the country. "Our government's top priority is to remove the gap between Kashmir and the rest of India. J&K CM Omar Abdullah is taking steps in this direction," he said.