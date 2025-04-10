Disturbing Viral Video: Veteran Hot Air Balloon Operator Falls to Death During Trial Run

Baran, Rajasthan: A chilling video from Rajasthan’s Baran district is circulating widely on social media, capturing a tragic accident that claimed the life of a 40-year-old hot air balloon operator during a trial run at the city’s Khel Sankul ground.

The horrifying incident occurred on Thursday morning, the final day of the three-day Baran Utsav, leaving festival-goers and officials in shock.

The victim has been identified as Vasudev Khatri, a Kota resident and a seasoned hot air balloon expert with over 20 years of experience.

According to police officials, the mishap took place around 7 a.m. as preparations were underway for a hot air balloon show—one of the major attractions planned for the concluding day of the festival.

What Happened?

As per the statement from DSP Omendra Singh Shekhawat, Vasudev was conducting a trial run when the accident occurred. He reportedly held onto the ropes beneath the balloon as it was being inflated and began to ascend. However, one of the ropes snapped mid-air at a significant height. This caused him to lose his grip and fall to the ground in full view of early attendees and officials.

Officials rushed Vasudev to the Baran district hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival due to the severity of his injuries.

His body has been sent for a post-mortem as the investigation continues.

Shock and Grief at the Venue

Officials from the Baran district administration and police department were already present at the venue for event preparations when the fatal fall occurred. Many witnessed the incident unfold, and the atmosphere quickly shifted from festive to somber. Onlookers stood stunned as the veteran balloon operator lay motionless after the fall.

An Experienced Professional, Gone Too Soon

What makes the incident even more heartbreaking is Vasudev Khatri’s professional background. According to police, he had been in the field of hot air ballooning for two decades and was known for his expertise. “He was not a novice. He knew what he was doing, which makes this loss all the more tragic,” DSP Shekhawat noted.

Viral Video Raises Safety Concerns

The video of Vasudev’s fall, which surfaced soon after the accident, has sparked widespread debate online about event safety protocols and the accountability of private service providers.