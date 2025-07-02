DK Shivakumar’s Remark Raises Eyebrows, Adds Fuel to Karnataka Congress Power Tussle Buzz After Party Denies Leadership Change Rumours

Bengaluru: Amid escalating tension of a leadership tussle in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has attempted to put the brakes on the political unrest.

Facing growing whispers of a rift with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar on Wednesday declared that he has no choice but to support the current leadership.

“What option do I have? I have to stand by him and support him. I don’t have any objection to it. Whatever the high command decides, I will follow,” Shivakumar told reporters, effectively signaling that his ambitions may be taking a backseat at least for now.

His statement comes at a time when there are increasing rumors of a conflict within the Congress in Karnataka, particularly about a possible power-sharing agreement reaching its halfway point, which has put the party leaders in a position to manage the situation.

Siddaramaiah Breaks Silence: “Why Doubt Me?”

On his part, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded to speculation with confidence and calm.

“Yes, I will remain CM. Why do you have doubts?” he said, dismissing talk of being replaced midway.

He also pointed out that the Congress high command not opposition leaders would decide the state’s future leadership. “Vijayendra, Ashoka, Narayanaswamy... they are all BJP leaders. They don’t decide who stays or goes,” he told reporters in Mysuru.

In a strong display of unity, Siddaramaiah stood beside Shivakumar and told the media, “This government will remain as solid as a rock for five years.”

BR Patil Takes a U-Turn on ‘Lucky Lottery’ Remark

Amid political tension in Karnataka, Congress MLA BR Patil, known to be close to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, clarified his recent comment calling Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s win a “lucky lottery.” The remark had sparked speculation of a rift within the party.

In a video shared through the Chief Minister’s Office, Patil said, “I never claimed I introduced Siddaramaiah to Sonia Gandhi. I was just casually talking to a friend. Siddaramaiah is a mass leader. Some people are twisting my words and trying to damage our relationship.”

He added that Siddaramaiah became CM because of his popularity, not because of lobbying or backroom politics. The clarification came after a leaked audio clip created buzz about growing dissatisfaction within the Congress.

The current tension find its roots in May 2023, when Congress won big in Karnataka. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were top contenders for the CM post. Siddaramaiah got the position due to his experience and strong public support, while Shivakumar accepted the role of Deputy CM and continued as Karnataka Congress President.

Since then, there have been unconfirmed reports of a 2.5-year rotational agreement between the two leaders. With the halfway mark approaching in September 2025, some MLAs supporting Shivakumar began demanding a leadership change, adding fuel to the fire.

To handle the situation, Congress sent senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala to Karnataka. He dismissed all rumors and clearly said, “There is no plan to change the Chief Minister. The meetings were only about party organization.”

Shivakumar Steps Back to Avoid More Conflict

On July 1, Shivakumar tried to cool down the situation. He said, “I don’t want any MLAs to speak for me anymore. We need to focus on the 2028 elections. There are no groups in Congress. We are one party under Mallikarjun Kharge.”