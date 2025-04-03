DMK Leader A Raja Tells Party Workers to Remove Hindu Symbols While Wearing DMK Attire, Video Goes Viral

Chennai: Lok Sabha MP from Nilgiris and DMK General Secretary A Raja has sparked a controversy with his recent remarks advising party workers to avoid wearing religious symbols while dressed in the party’s signature vesthi (dhoti).

In a viral video, Raja can be heard highlighting the need of a DMK worker and a “Sanghi” to look different by removing religious marks like pottu (bindi/tilak) when wearing DMK colors.

“When you wear a pottu and a Sanghi wears one, and when you both clap, we can’t tell who is who. That is why I say—pray to God, follow your faith, but once you wear the DMK dhoti, remove it,” Raja stated at a party event.

He added, “I am not asking you to stop believing in God. We are not against the God who represents love and kindness—the one who resides in an innocent heart and in the smile of the poor, as Anna [C. N. Annadurai] said.”