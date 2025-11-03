DMK Moves Supreme Court Against SIR In Tamil Nadu, Accuses ECI Of Acting As Puppet

New Delhi: The DMK has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) approached the Top Court at a time when the state is set to witness state Assembly elections next year. The DMK alleged that the exercise is motivated by disenfranchising voters and undermining democracy.

The DMK's petition, filed by the party's organisation secretary RS Bharathi through senior advocate NR Elango, argues that the ECI's decision to conduct the SIR is arbitrary, unreasonable, and a colourable exercise of power. The party claimed that the exercise is being carried out without adequate notice to voters and without proper safeguards to prevent errors and irregularities.

Ahead of the state assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the controversy surrounding the SIR has intensified with several political parties joining hands to oppose the ECI's decision. The DMK-led government in the state convened an all-party meeting on Sunday, which was attended by 44 parties, including several opposition parties. The meeting resolved to approach the Supreme Court against the ECI's decision, with Chief Minister MK Stalin accusing the poll body of acting as a "puppet" of the BJP-led Union government.

According to Stalin, the SIR is being carried out with the intent of snatching away the voting rights of the people of Tamil Nadu and murdering democracy. "It is the duty of all parties to unite and raise their voices against the SIR being hastily implemented with the intent of snatching away the voting rights of the people of Tamil Nadu and murdering democracy," Stalin posted on X.

The DMK has raised several concerns regarding the SIR, including the alleged lack of transparency and accountability in the process. The party has also pointed out that the exercise is being carried out despite the Apex Court not yet delivering its verdict on a similar case in Bihar. "The SIR is unacceptable... It should be conducted only after removing the shortcomings... and with adequate time after the 2026 Assembly elections," the resolution passed at the meeting said.

The ECI, on the other hand, has maintained that the SIR is necessary to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the electoral rolls. The poll body has informed the Madras High Court that Tamil Nadu will soon witness a special intensive revision of its electoral rolls in preparation for the upcoming assembly elections.

