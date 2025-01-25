DMK To Stage Protest in Delhi Against Draft UGC Regulations, says Tamil Nadu CM Stailn

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Saturday that the DMK youth wing members will stage an agitation in the national capital protesting against the new draft UGG regulations.

Chief Minister Stalin said that the party's MPs would also take part in the protest against the Centre, which was attempting to “snatch the education rights of the states”.

Speaking at the "Tamil Mozhi Thiyagigal Naal" (Tamil language martyrs Day) observed today in commemoration of the anti-Hindi agitation, organised by the DMK here, Chief Minister Stalin said the war against Hindi imposition has not ended in the state.

'Centre Unable To Digest Growth of Tamil Nadu'

CM Stalin also alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was unable to digest the growth of Tamil Nadu and hence indulged in efforts aimed at destroying the state autonomy and federalism.

"They want to thrust Hindi. They are declining to give funds to Tamil Nadu and are carrying on a political, economic, and social crusade against the state. But we will not get cowed down," Chief Minister Stalin said.

Also, Chief Minister Stalin said Tamil Nadu was the first state to oppose the draft UGC regulations.

UGC Draft Regulations

University Grants Commission has revised the UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education. 2018 and developed a draft UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment and Promotion of Teachers and Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations 2025 and Guidelines on Cadre Ratio, Period of Probation & Confinnation, Leaves, Teaching Days, Academic Research and Administrative Commitments, Seniority and Code of Professional Ethics for Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges.

The draft regulations and guidelines were launched by Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan Ji, on January 6, 2025.