‘DMK Will Face Arguments’: MP Kathir Anand On Vande Mataram Discussion in Parliament

New Delhi: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kathir Anand on Monday said that his party will participate in the debate in Parliament on 150 years of Vande Mataram during the ongoing Winter Session and is prepared to face arguments on the matter.

“We are going to have a discussion and DMK will face arguments. We will see what happens afterwards,” the DMK MP told ANI.

A special discussion on the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' is set to take place in the Lok Sabha today.

Under this special discussion, many important and lesser-known historical facets of 'Vande Mataram' are expected to be highlighted.

Advertisement

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the discussion at 12 noon today. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to speak at the conclusion of the debate at 5 pm.

The BJP-led NDA government has been allotted three hours for its participation in the Lok Sabha debate, while a total of 10 hours has been earmarked for the entire discussion, as the debate will also take place in the upper house, the Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to open the discussion in the Upper House. These discussions are part of the special parliamentary focus on commemorating the legacy and 150 years of Vande Mataram.

Additionally, eight leaders from Congress will also speak in the Lok Sabha, which includes Deputy Lok Sabha LoP Gaurav Gogoi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda, Bimol Akoijam, Praniti Shinde, Prashant Padole, Chamala Reddy, and Jyotsna Mahant.