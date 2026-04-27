DMRC Announces Major Escalator Overhaul On Blue And Green Lines: Check Key Stations Affected
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched a major maintenance and overhauling program for several heavy-duty escalators on the Blue and Green Lines. The project aims to ensure long-term reliability and commuter safety by dismantling and replacing critical mechanical components.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has initiated an extensive major overhauling program for selected escalators across its network.
The maintenance work, which began this week, specifically targets ageing heavy-duty escalators on the Blue and Green Lines, two of the busiest corridors in the capital’s transit system.
The DMRC announced through its official channels that the project is a mechanical necessity to ensure smoother movement and long-term reliability.
During the overhauling period, several escalators will be temporarily taken out of service to allow engineers to dismantle, inspect, and replace critical internal components.
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Affected Stations and Locations
The overhauling is being carried out in a phased manner to minimise disruption, with specific escalators identified at the following locations:
1. Green Line (Line 5):
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Ashok Park Main: Escalator connecting the Ground level to the Concourse.
Punjabi Bagh: Escalator moving from the Concourse to Platform-2.
Shivaji Park: Escalator moving from the Concourse to Platform-2.
Madipur: Escalator moving from the Concourse to Platform-2.
Inderlok: Escalator connecting the Ground level to the Concourse.
Paschim Vihar East: Escalator moving from the Concourse to Platform-2.
2. Blue Line (Line 3/4):
Karkardooma: Escalator connecting the Lower Concourse to the Upper Concourse.
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