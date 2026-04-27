DMRC Announces Major Escalator Overhaul On Blue And Green Lines: Check Key Stations Affected

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has initiated an extensive major overhauling program for selected escalators across its network.

The maintenance work, which began this week, specifically targets ageing heavy-duty escalators on the Blue and Green Lines, two of the busiest corridors in the capital’s transit system.

The DMRC announced through its official channels that the project is a mechanical necessity to ensure smoother movement and long-term reliability.

During the overhauling period, several escalators will be temporarily taken out of service to allow engineers to dismantle, inspect, and replace critical internal components.

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Affected Stations and Locations

The overhauling is being carried out in a phased manner to minimise disruption, with specific escalators identified at the following locations:

1. Green Line (Line 5):

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Ashok Park Main: Escalator connecting the Ground level to the Concourse.

Punjabi Bagh: Escalator moving from the Concourse to Platform-2.

Shivaji Park: Escalator moving from the Concourse to Platform-2.

Madipur: Escalator moving from the Concourse to Platform-2.

Inderlok: Escalator connecting the Ground level to the Concourse.

Paschim Vihar East: Escalator moving from the Concourse to Platform-2.

2. Blue Line (Line 3/4):