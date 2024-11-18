sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Air Pollution | Kailash Gahlot | Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • DMRC, NCRTC Launch Integrated QR-Ticketing System For Seamless Travel

Published 17:55 IST, November 18th 2024

DMRC, NCRTC Launch Integrated QR-Ticketing System For Seamless Travel

Commuters can now book Delhi Metro QR code tickets through the RRTS Connect app and Namo Bharat QR code tickets through the DMRC Momentum 2.0 app.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
RRTS
India's first Rapid Rail under NCRTC | Representational image | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

17:55 IST, November 18th 2024

IRCTC