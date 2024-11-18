Published 17:55 IST, November 18th 2024
DMRC, NCRTC Launch Integrated QR-Ticketing System For Seamless Travel
Commuters can now book Delhi Metro QR code tickets through the RRTS Connect app and Namo Bharat QR code tickets through the DMRC Momentum 2.0 app.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India's first Rapid Rail under NCRTC | Representational image | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:55 IST, November 18th 2024