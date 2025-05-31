'Do Not Send Children if...': Karnataka Govt Issues Circular Amid Spike in Covid-19 Cases

Karnataka: The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, issued an advisory on Friday for the residents not to send their children to schools in the wake of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. The government has issued a circular urging parents not to send their kids to school if they have the symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, cold, and other symptoms.

The Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare issued the circular for the precautions to be taken in the government and private schools, as instructed during the COVID-19 situation review meeting by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held on May 26

According to the circular, “if fever, cough, cold, and other symptoms are found in school children, do not send the children to school and follow appropriate treatment and care measures as per doctor’s advice.”

The advisory further instructs sending the children only after the full treatment and cure of COVID-19.

It also stressed the requirement to follow precautionary measures such as hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and other COVID-19 appropriate behaviour (CAB),

“Overall, the strict adherence to COVID-19 precautionary measures has been instructed in the interest of the health of school children,” it added

According to the official reports, on Friday this week, Karnataka has recorded 234 active COVID cases. Three patients with the infection, who had other comorbidities, have died since January 1.

COVID-19 situation across India

India has reported over 2,700 active cases, with Kerala leading in the numbers, while Maharashtra and Delhi follow suit. Seven people have lost their lives across multiple states in India.

On May 29, the Union Minister of Health and the Ayush Prataprao Jadhav said that the government has comprehensive measures in place to address any emerging situation.

“Both our central health department and the Ayush ministry are fully alert and closely monitoring the situation across all states. We have spoken with the respective health and Ayush secretaries, as well as other concerned ministers.” Jadhav said

The minister confirmed that they have assessed the existing infrastructure established during previous COVID-19 waves and are taking necessary steps to address potential challenges.