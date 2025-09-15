Updated 15 September 2025 at 15:41 IST
‘Do Not Tarnish Vantara’: Supreme Court After SIT Gives Clean Chit to Jamnagar Wildlife Centre
Supreme Court backs Vantara after SIT report finds the Jamnagar wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre compliant with all laws amid allegations of irregularities.
New Delhi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was constituted by the Supreme Court to look into Vantara's affairs, has handed the zoological rescue and rehabilitation center in Jamnagar, Gujarat, a clean sheet.
After releasing the SIT report, the SC bench declared, "Vantara is in strict compliance with laws; do not tarnish it.”
The report was taken on file by a bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale, who also observed that officials in Vantara had voiced satisfaction over compliance and regulatory procedures. The top court reviewed the report on Monday after it was sent in on Friday. The supreme court stated that after reviewing the report, it will provide a comprehensive ruling that day.
In light of claims of breaking the law and acquiring animals from India and elsewhere, especially elephants, the top court established the SIT on August 25 to carry out a fact-finding investigation against Vantara.
While hearing two PILs claiming irregularities against Vantara based on media and social media reports and various complaints from NGOs and wildlife organizations, the top court formed the four-member SIT, which is led by a former supreme court judge.
The petitioner C R Jaya Sukin's plea to form a monitoring committee to return the captive elephants in Vantara to their owners was called "completely vague" by the top court on August 14.
About Vantara:
Vantara, the creation of Anant Ambani, Director on the Boards of RIL and Reliance Foundation, spans across 3,000 acres within the Green Belt of Reliance's Jamnagar Refinery Complex in Gujarat. Modern shelters, carefully planned day-and-night enclosures, hydrotherapy pools, water features, and a sizable elephant jacuzzi for the treatment of elephant arthritis are all part of the Center for Elephants.
A 650-acre Rescue and Rehabilitation Center has been established to serve other wild animals that have been exploited by circuses or crowded zoos. There, animals from hazardous and distressed environments from India and around the world are rescued and kept in cutting-edge large enclosures and shelters.
