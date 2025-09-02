'Do You Know Kannada?' Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Asks President Murmu; Her Reply Wins Hearts

Mysuru: During the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) in Mysuru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, “Do you know Kannada?”

The tone may sound playful to many, carries the deeper undertones and hidden narratives given the stature of the person being addressed.

Upon being asked this question from Karnataka CM himself, President Murmu, gracefully replied saying, she respect all Indian languages, cultures, and traditions. She added that she would make an effort to learn Kannada “little by little,” winning hearts across the nation with her humility and inclusive spirit.

Netizens React

A debate erupted after a video went viral in which Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked President Droupadi Murmu, “Do you know Kannada?”. Netizens started trolling the CM for what many perceived as a disrespectful and politically motivated question.

One user asked, “But the bigger question remains and that is would Siddaramaiah dare to ask the same of his political patrons in the Gandhi family when they visit Karnataka?” challenging Siddaramaiah to ask same question to their own party people when they visit Karnataka.

“That’s why Droupadi Murmu is the President of India — her humility & respect for every language is worth noticing. Sadly, Siddaramaiah tried to belittle her with a cheap question, but she rose above with grace”, posted another user.

screengrab from comment section

India is a land of linguistic, cultural, and traditional diversity, and every language spoken here represents the nation as a whole. From Sanskrit to Tamil, Kannada to Kashmiri, every tongue carries its own identity.