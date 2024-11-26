Do You Want to Take The Country Backwards? Sri Sri Condemns Arrest of Chinmoy Das in Bangladesh

New Delhi: Condemning the detention of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das by Dhaka police, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar on Tuesday said, "It is unbecoming of a Prime Minister of a neighbouring country to arrest a spiritual leader. He is not taking weapons, he is not taking guns, he is caring for his people. He is just standing up for the rights and wants the government to hear the atrocities that are happening to the minorities there.

He asserted that arresting religious priests is not going to do any good to them to the people or to the country or even to the image of Bangladesh . "We expect much more from Professor Mohammad Yunus who has got the Nobel Peace Prize for bringing peace and security to people and that's why he has been put there as a Prime Minister. We will not expect him to take such action which would further create more tension between the communities and fear", said Sri Sri expressing disappointment.

Moreover, he requested the government of Bangladesh to take care of minorities and control the radical elements that ransacking their 'own country and its image'.

“Bangladesh has been known as a very liberal and progressive country. Do you want to take the country backwards? It's a very sorry state of affairs. I hope the government of India also puts pressure and I call for the international community to not let this go the way it is going and put pressure to bring security and safety to the minorities and make people safe there", said Sri Sri.

Earlier in the day, India noted with "deep concern" the arrest and denial of bail to Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, and urged authorities there to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities. Bangladesh police on Monday arrested Das, the leader of the Hindu group, Sammilita Sanatani Jote, from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka.

In a statement, the MEA said it has noted with "deep concern the arrest and denial of bail" to Das who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

"This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh," it said. There are "several documented cases" of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples, the MEA flagged.

"It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings," the statement said.

The MEA also noted with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Das. "We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression," it added.