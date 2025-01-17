Published 00:15 IST, January 17th 2025
Doctor Found Dead At His Residence in Delhi, 1 Suspect Detained
A doctor was found dead in his house here on Thursday with a deep cut wound on his neck, police said.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: A doctor was found dead in his house here on Thursday with a deep cut wound on his neck, police said.
Police have detained a suspect, Sunny Sharma (23), a dietician by profession, they said.
DCP South Ankit Chauhand said that the police received a PCR call regarding a body lying in a house in South Delhi's Chattarpur Enclave area.
The victim, identified as Dr Sambit Mohanty from Odisha, had a deep cut wound on his neck and "blood was scattered on the floor, indicating a violent altercation", DCP added.
During the investigation, police detained Sharma, who revealed that he had gone to deliver a diet subscription to Dr Mohanty's residence on Wednesday. While they were talking, Mohanty touched him inappropriately, Chauhan said.
Following this, Sharma strangled him and then attacked him with a knife and scissors from the victim's kitchen, and fled, he said.
Further investigation into the matter is underway, Chauhan added.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 00:15 IST, January 17th 2025