Advertisement

Mumbai: Days after Pune Porsche crash case, another shocking accident has come to light where the Mumbai Police has now revealed that the car, which killed a senior citizen inside a civic hospital in Central Mumbai, was driven by a doctor. The Mumbai Police on Sunday said that a police team had reached Sion hospital on May 24, where the woman was admitted, and tried reaching out to the family. The police further informed that they couldn't make any contact with the family.

Next day, the police found that the woman had several injury marks on her body which resembled that she was involved in an accident. The Sion police further revealed that the doctor had lied initially, saying that the woman lost her consciousness. The police also found that the hospital was not cooperating with the investigating authorities when they asked for the CCTV footages according to a local media report. After going through the CCTV footages of the hospital during the course of investigation, the police found the man behind the wheels responsible for the woman's death.

Advertisement

"On 24th May, we got information that a senior citizen woman was found unconscious and had injuries on her head and body...When we verified her injuries, it seemed like an accident...During the investigation, it was found that she was injured after a black colour car driven by a doctor hit her. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," said Mumbai DCP Zone 4, Prashant Kadam, according to news agency ANI.

Police have filed an FIR against Dr Rajesh Dere and have leveled charges of negligence and false information under several provisions of the IPC, including Section 304 (a), 279 and 203.

