Doctors Declare 65-Year Old Man Dead, Turns Out Alive Hours Later In Maharashtra

Kolhapur: In a fortunate turnaround of events, a 65-year-old man who was declared brought dead at a hospital in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur turned out to be alive hours later.

Pandurang Ulpe, who was being taken into the ambulance by his family members, experienced a fortunate turn of events when the vehicle hit a speed breaker, which ultimately turned out to be a lifesaver.

‘We Noticed Movement of Finger’

“When we were bringing his “body” home from the hospital, the ambulance passed over a speed breaker, and we noticed that there was a movement in his fingers," his wife said.

Doctors Had Declared Him Brought Dead

Earlier on December 16, Pandurang Ulpe, a resident of Kasaba-Bawada in Kolhapur district, western Maharashtra, suffered a heart attack and was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors. His body was then transported by ambulance from the hospital to his home, where family members and neighbors had gathered to prepare for his last rites.

However, during the journey, he was brought back to another hospital, where he stayed for two weeks and underwent angioplasty, according to a family member.

“I had come home from a walk and was sitting after sipping tea. I felt dizzy and breathless. I went to the bathroom and vomited. I don’t remember what happened afterward, including who took me to the hospital,” Pandurang Ulpe said.

Pandurang has now been taken to home after 14 days.