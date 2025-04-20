All Schools, Colleges & Technical Education Institutions of Doda to remain closed on April 21

Updated April 20th 2025, 21:07 IST
Doda (J&K): The Deputy Commissioner of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir has announced that all schools, colleges, and technical education institutions will remain closed on April 21. This decision comes in response to adverse weather conditions, including heavy rainfall and landslides, which have disrupted daily life in the region.
The closure aims to ensure the well-being of students and staff amidst the challenging circumstances. This precautionary measure is taken by the authority in the wake of public safety during extreme weather conditions.
Published April 20th 2025, 21:07 IST