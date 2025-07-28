‘Does Your Conscience Allow...’: Owaisi Questions Government Over India-Pak Cricket Match After Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: During the discussion on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha on Monday, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the conscience of the government, asking if they could really expect family members of the people killed in Pahalgam's Baisaran valley to watch India's cricket match with Pakistan. He bluntly criticised the decision to play a cricket match with Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup, questioning that at a time when India has stopped Pakistan's water, closed airspace and halted all the trades, will India play a cricket match?

"Does your conscience allow you to ask the family members of the people who were killed in Baisaran to watch India's cricket match with Pakistan?" Owaisi demanded to know during a heated discussion on Operation Sindoor in the House.

Amidst the ongoing discussion on Operation Sindoor, Owaisi's remarks explained that the sentiments of the people are different from the decision the government has made. "We are stopping 80% of Pakistan's water, saying that water and blood will not flow together. Will you play a cricket match?" he asked, emphasising the need for accountability and action against terrorism. "My conscience does not allow me to watch that match," Owaisi added, outlining the emotional turmoil faced by families of victims.

The Operation Sindoor debate has led to an intense discussion in Parliament, with Opposition MPs questioning the government's handling of the operation and its diplomatic fallout. Owaisi's comments came as a direct challenge to the government's stance on Pakistan and terrorism. "Does this government have the courage to call the 25 dead people and say we have taken revenge in Operation Sindoor, now you watch the match with Pakistan?" he asked, suggesting the perceived disconnect between the government's actions and the expectations of the people.