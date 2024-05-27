Updated May 27th, 2024 at 10:21 IST
Breaking: 5-Year-Old, Toddler Mauled to Death by Dogs in Kanpur
The family of the deceased children reside in a slum near CTI canal in Kanpur.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
5-Year-Old, Toddler Mauled to Death by Dogs in Kanpur | Image:X
Kanpur: In a horrific incident, two children were mauled to death by stray dogs in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.
The deceased include a girl (5) and a boy (1).
The incident took place at CTI intersection which falls under the jurisdiction of Govind Nagar police station.
(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)
Published May 27th, 2024 at 10:21 IST