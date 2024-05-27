5-Year-Old, Toddler Mauled to Death by Dogs in Kanpur | Image:X

Advertisement

Kanpur: In a horrific incident, two children were mauled to death by stray dogs in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

The deceased include a girl (5) and a boy (1).

Advertisement

The incident took place at CTI intersection which falls under the jurisdiction of Govind Nagar police station.

The family of the deceased children reside in a slum near CTI canal in Kanpur.

Advertisement

(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)