Updated 14 October 2025 at 16:28 IST
Qatar Airways Doha-Hong Kong Flight Diverted to Ahmedabad After Technical Snag, Makes Emergency Landing
- India News
Ahmedabad: A Qatar Airways flight en route from Doha (DOH) to Hong Kong (HKG) was successfully diverted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport, Ahmedabad, after the flight crew reported a technical issue in mid-air.
The aircraft, operating as Flight QR816, declared a full emergency at 14:12 hrs (2:12 PM local time) on October 14, 2025, to facilitate a priority landing at Ahmedabad. Airport authorities confirmed that the flight landed safely at 14:32 hrs.
"Due to a technical issue on an aircraft en route from Doha (DOH) to Hong Kong (HKG), full emergency was declared on 14 October 2025 at 14:12 hrs at Ahmedabad Airport to enable the aircraft to land. The aircraft landed safely at 14:32 hrs, and the full emergency was withdrawn at 14:38 hrs. Airport operations remained unaffected," says a spokesperson of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport.
All passengers and crew members are reported safe, and there were no injuries. E
mergency services were deployed as a precautionary measure during the landing process.
The aircraft is currently undergoing detailed technical inspections by Qatar Airways engineers to determine the exact nature of the fault before it is cleared to resume its onward journey to Hong Kong.
Published By : Navya Dubey
Published On: 14 October 2025 at 15:52 IST