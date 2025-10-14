Qatar Airways Doha-Hong Kong Flight Diverted to Ahmedabad After Technical Snag, Makes Emergency Landing

Ahmedabad: A Qatar Airways flight en route from Doha (DOH) to Hong Kong (HKG) was successfully diverted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport, Ahmedabad, after the flight crew reported a technical issue in mid-air.

The aircraft, operating as Flight QR816, declared a full emergency at 14:12 hrs (2:12 PM local time) on October 14, 2025, to facilitate a priority landing at Ahmedabad. Airport authorities confirmed that the flight landed safely at 14:32 hrs.

"Due to a technical issue on an aircraft en route from Doha (DOH) to Hong Kong (HKG), full emergency was declared on 14 October 2025 at 14:12 hrs at Ahmedabad Airport to enable the aircraft to land. The aircraft landed safely at 14:32 hrs, and the full emergency was withdrawn at 14:38 hrs. Airport operations remained unaffected," says a spokesperson of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport.

All passengers and crew members are reported safe, and there were no injuries. E

mergency services were deployed as a precautionary measure during the landing process.