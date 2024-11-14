Published 00:20 IST, November 15th 2024
Dolly Chaiwala at BJP Rally in Nagpur: Kailash Vijayvargiya Shares Photo
Dolly chaiwala's pictures with senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya at a BJP rally in Nagpur are going viral.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Dolly Chaiwala at BJP Rally in Nagpur | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
00:20 IST, November 15th 2024