Viral News: The social media sensation and India's favourite chailwala are making news once again.

A video of dolly chaiwala is going viral on social media platform shared by dolly_ki_tapri_nagpur. The viral video comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘Ek coffee pine Burj Khalifa ke top pe gaye’.

The video shows Dolly Chaiwala's grand entry to Dubai's Burj Khalifa in a Mercedes G-Class SUV. Dolly is accompanied by a couple of other people, including bodyguards.

Dolly can be seen going inside Burj Khalifa, where the access lift reaches the top floor, only to enjoy the magnificent view while sipping a cup of coffee.

The viral video was shared on instagram 5 days ago, reaching over million views and and likes so far.

There is another video of Dolly Chaiwala Dubai trip which is going viral on social media. In the viral video Dolly can be seen playing with an eagle in the middle of the desert in Dubai.

Dolly was recently in news for meeting Microsoft founder Bill Gates. His video of serving tea to Bill gates went viral on social media which made him a global social media sensation.

