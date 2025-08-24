Domestic Help Steals The Show With Professional Leave Note, Her English Leaves Netizens In Awe

Bengaluru: In a viral LinkedIn post, a social media user shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with her house help that has left many in awe. The domestic help, with the help of her 10-year-old daughter, crafted a detailed and professional leave note in impeccable English, which caught the owner's attention, who described it as “peak Bengaluru moment”. In her leave note, she cited reasons such as a cold, throat infection, and a leg injury, but her professionalism drew all the attention.

The woman shared a LinkedIn post praising her domestic help's professionalism, showcasing WhatsApp messages sent by the house help's 10-year-old daughter. The messages detailed reasons for taking sick leave, including a cold, throat infection, and a leg injury, with proper English and explanations. The woman commended the effort, rating the professionalism "100/100".

The house help's messages, shared by the woman, read: "I am not well I have cold and throat infection so I will be not coming to work today," "I won't be able to come today cuz I'm not well so," and "I won't be able to come today because I have got hurt in leg and it's swollen and I'm not able to walk." The woman commended the effort, calling it "100/100" in terms of professionalism.

Sharing the screenshot of the messages, the woman wrote on LinkedIn, “Peak Bangalore moment: My house help takes ‘sick leave’ more professionally than half the people I've worked with. She WhatsApps me a detailed leave note in English.”

Social Media Users Praise House Help

The post went viral, with social media users praising the house help's English skills. Some users shared their own experiences with domestic help, with comments ranging from humorous to relatable.

One user said, "Haha, wow cool. In Delhi here they just either don't inform and go MIA, or we are the ones calling them to confirm lol. Very rare that we get the news first from them." Another user joked, "Next gen copywriter in the making."

A third user commented, "I actually don't give the reasons while I'm taking PTO at work lol. This seems more professional." Meanwhile, a fourth user lamented, "In Gurgaon, we just wait, wait and wait (after calling 10 times and not getting any response). Sad life." Many users appreciated the house help's professionalism, with one saying, "Wow, so cool".

Discussion On Professionalism

The latest example has also stirred discussion on professionalism, with many countering that not everyone has been applauding the communication styles of younger employees. Notably, a Gen Z intern's leave email recently went viral for all the wrong reasons. The intern cited feeling overwhelmed and not "getting the vibe" as reasons for taking a leave, attaching a booking slip as proof of their upcoming trip.