'Don't Fall For Sensational News': PIB Exposes Social Media Channel For 'Fake' Claim on PM Modi's Resignation | Image: PIB Fact Check 'X'

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday exposed a YouTube channel for spreading false information about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sudden resignation and warned people not to fall prey to sensational news created with the intent to mislead them.

In a post on X, the PIB Fact Check unit wrote, "A video thumbnail from the YouTube channel '4PMNewsNetwork' is claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suddenly resigned from his position."

"This claim is completely fake. Please stay alert. Do not fall for such sensational news," the PIB Fact Check added.

The unit further urged people to send any suspicious information related to the central government for verification.

"Send any suspicious information, video, or picture related to the central government immediately to @PIBFactCheck—we will tell you the reality," it wrote, sharing a WhatsApp number (+91 8799711259) and email (factcheck@pib.gov.in)," the PIB Fact Check said.

The government agency also debunked another false claim from the same YouTube channel, which alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah had called an emergency meeting following several resignations in the central government.

"A YouTube channel '4PMNewsNetwork' video thumbnail is claiming that after several resignations in the central government, Home Minister Amit Shah has called an emergency meeting. This claim is fake," the PIB Fact Check stated.

It again urged people to share screenshots of suspicious information via WhatsApp.

"Stay alert. Do not forward such information. Share a screenshot of any suspicious information here—WhatsApp: +91 8799711259," the PIB Fact Check wrote.