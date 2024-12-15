'Don't Know If He is Dead or Alive': Atul Subhash's Father on Grandson After Nikita Singhania Arrest

Bengaluru: The suicide of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash and the long suicide note left behind by him has caused a social media storm; in a major update in the Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case, his wife Nikita Singhania and her mother and brother, Nisha and Anurag Singhania have been arrested. After Nikita Singhania's arrest, Atul Subhash's father has expressed concern about his grandson and how he doesn't know where Nikita has kept him and whether or not he is alive.

‘Don’t Know If He is Dead or Alive': Atul Subhash's Father on Grandson

Hours after Nikita Singhania's arrest, in a statement, Atul Subhash's father has expressed worry about his grandson who has not been seen for quite some time. The Bengaluru techie's father is unaware of his grandson's whereabouts and is questioning his estranged daughter-in-law about him.

Pawan Kumar Modi, father of deceased Atul Subhash says, "We don't know where she has kept our grandson. Has he been killed or is he alive? We don't know anything about him. I want my grandson to be with us... For a grandfather, his grandson means more than his son...The whole society, people are standing in my support..."

Techie's Father Seeks PM Intervention

Thanking the police for arresting Nikita Singhania and her mother and brother, Pawan Kumar Modi has also appealed for justice to be served and has sought Prime Minister's intervention. He said, “I thank the police for arresting the accused...The judge (of the accused) was corrupt...I still haven't got justice as a case has been filed against me. A new case has been filed against me in the name of my grandson...We appeal to PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath , Bihar CM Nitish Kumar , RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders to ensure that my grandson comes to me...”

Nikita Singhania, Her Mother and Brother Arrested