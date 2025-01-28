Don't Know If Other Parties Are Scared of PM Modi But Kejriwal Is: Rahul Gandhi | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Launching a blistering attack on AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the former chief minister was scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gandhi trained his guns on Kejriwal at his two poll meetings in Patparganj and the Muslim-dominated Okhla and alluded to the 2020 Delhi riots, saying he was nowhere to be seen when violence and hatred engulfed Delhi.

He took a swipe at former deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia too, calling him the "architect of the liquor scam" along with Kejriwal.

In Okhla, Gandhi claimed that Kejriwal was 'afraid' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"A battle of ideology is going on. On one hand, there is Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and on the other hand, there is the Congress. The other parties are not based on ideology. There are only two ideological parties -- the BJP-RSS and the Congress," he said in an apparent dig at the AAP in the Muslim-dominated constituency.

"The more hatred the BJP spreads and the more markets of hate it opens, the more shops to spread love, we will open," he asserted.

"The other parties, I don't know whether they are afraid of Modi or not, but Kejriwal is afraid of him. He had come and said he would do new kind of politics, clean politics but the biggest liquor scam took place under the AAP government," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader cited issues such as pollution, lack of clean drinking water and inflation in Delhi and said this is 'sheesh mahal' politics.

"He (Kejriwal) does 'sheesh mahal wali rajneeti'. When minorities needed him and hatred was spreading in Delhi, he was not standing with you. The Congress and I did. We don't want an India filled with hatred. We do not want an India of fear. The poor, minorities, Dalits, backwards and Adivasis need not be afraid of anyone," Gandhi said.

Attacking Kejriwal, Gandhi further said the AAP leader keeps giving himself certificates of honesty.

"Who is in need of giving a certificate to himself? Only a dishonest person does so. An honest person does not give himself a certificate. People give the honest person a certificate. He should ask the people and not keep giving himself certification," Gandhi said.

"We will open the shop in front of Modi's face to spread love. We do not fear Modi. You saw he used to make huge speeches, talk about 56-inch chest but after polls he has forgotten all that... have you seen his face," he said to cheers from the largely Muslim crowd in Okhla from where the Congress' Ariba Khan is locked in a triangular contest with AAP's Amanatullah Khan and BJP's Manish Chaudhary.