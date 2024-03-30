×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 08:41 IST

'Don't Need Lessons...': VP Dhankhar's Rejoinder After US, Germany Comment on Kejriwal

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday came with a strong retort after German and US made remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
'Don't Need Lessons...': VP Dhankhar's Rejoinder After US, Germany Comment on Kejriwal
'Don't Need Lessons...': VP Dhankhar's Rejoinder After US, Germany Comment on Kejriwal | Image:Sansad TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday came with a strong retort after German, the US, and the United Nations made remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

In a sharp response to foreign nations, Dhankhar affirmed that India is a unique democracy, and said the country doesn't need lessons from anyone on the rule of law.   

Advertisement

Speaking at an event, he added that India is a democracy which has a robust judicial system. “This can't be compromised by any individual or any group. India does not need lessons from anyone on rule of law,” he added. 

Dhankhar emphasised that "equality before law is the new norm" in India and those who thought they are beyond the law are being held accountable.

Advertisement

Possibly referring to Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) planned protest rally against Kejriwal's arrest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, which will be attended by the INDI bloc partners, Dhankhar said, “But what do we see? The moment the law takes its course, they take to the streets, high-decibel debates, camouflaging culpability of the worst nature by human rights. This is happening under our nose.” 

Further stepping up his stance, he said Indian judicial system is robust, pro-people and independent. "What is the justification for a person or an institution or an organisation to take to the streets when the law is set in motion?"

Advertisement

Addressing the 70th Founders' Day celebrations of the Indian Institute of Public Administration, Mr Dhankhar also said people engaging in the "transgression of law" are now playing the victim card. 

"Corruption is not a passage to opportunity, employment or a contract anymore. It is a passage to jail... Can you go on a high moral ground that the corrupt must not be dealt with because it is a festive season or it is farming season? How can there be any season to save those who are culpable," the Vice President asked.

Advertisement

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case. His custody was recently extended till April 1. 

After the remarks made by representatives of the US and Germany, India had summoned their envoys. It had termed the comments "unwarranted", "biased" and "unacceptable", but has not reacted to the statement by a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres so far. 

Advertisement


 

 

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 08:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Data Centres

Microsoft, OpenAI

a few seconds ago
Zee Trims 50% Workforce At Tech Centre in Bengaluru

Zee Layoff

a minute ago
Job cuts

Zee Entertainment job cut

2 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu is all set to present the Bharat Ratna Awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today

Bharat Ratna 2024 Today

8 minutes ago
The Goat Life

Aadujeevitham Goat Scene

9 minutes ago
Jerome Powell

Latest US inflation data

10 minutes ago
Convicted Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Dies of Heart Attack

Mukhtar Ansari Death

10 minutes ago
मुख्‍तार अंसारी की अनसुनी कहानी

Ansari’s Last Rites

12 minutes ago
Former MP Pappu Yadav

Pappu Yadav's New Move

12 minutes ago
TCS

TCS hiring opens

14 minutes ago
Best Vegetarian Sources Of Protein

Veg Sources Of Protein

15 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Camron Green

Virat Kohli and Green

17 minutes ago
Doctor’s Day 2024

Doctor’s Day 2024

22 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: BRS Candidate for Warangal Seat Opts Out of Contest, Set to Join Cong

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

22 minutes ago
Huawei Luxeed S7

Huawei on Luxeed S7

25 minutes ago
A still from Woh Bhi Din The

Woh Bhi Din The Releases

26 minutes ago
Saurabh Bharadwaj Detained By Police

India News LIVE

28 minutes ago
Delhi Minister Kailash Gehlot Summoned by ED in Liquor Scam Today | LIVE

Kailash Gahlot Summoned

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UN Responds To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

    India News12 hours ago

  2. 5 Movies Ram Charan Turned Down That Proved To Be A Game Changer

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  3. Sanjay Nirupam Exposes Communication Gap in Congress | EXCLUSIVE

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  4. Indian-Origin Delivery Boy Faces Racist in Canada, Video Sparks Debate

    World14 hours ago

  5. 'Is it affecting Hardik? It's possible': Smith on hate towards Pandya

    Sports 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo