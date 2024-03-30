Advertisement

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday came with a strong retort after German, the US, and the United Nations made remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In a sharp response to foreign nations, Dhankhar affirmed that India is a unique democracy, and said the country doesn't need lessons from anyone on the rule of law.

Advertisement

Speaking at an event, he added that India is a democracy which has a robust judicial system. “This can't be compromised by any individual or any group. India does not need lessons from anyone on rule of law,” he added.

Dhankhar emphasised that "equality before law is the new norm" in India and those who thought they are beyond the law are being held accountable.

Advertisement

Possibly referring to Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) planned protest rally against Kejriwal's arrest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, which will be attended by the INDI bloc partners, Dhankhar said, “But what do we see? The moment the law takes its course, they take to the streets, high-decibel debates, camouflaging culpability of the worst nature by human rights. This is happening under our nose.”

Further stepping up his stance, he said Indian judicial system is robust, pro-people and independent. "What is the justification for a person or an institution or an organisation to take to the streets when the law is set in motion?"

Advertisement

Addressing the 70th Founders' Day celebrations of the Indian Institute of Public Administration, Mr Dhankhar also said people engaging in the "transgression of law" are now playing the victim card.

"Corruption is not a passage to opportunity, employment or a contract anymore. It is a passage to jail... Can you go on a high moral ground that the corrupt must not be dealt with because it is a festive season or it is farming season? How can there be any season to save those who are culpable," the Vice President asked.

Advertisement

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case. His custody was recently extended till April 1.

After the remarks made by representatives of the US and Germany, India had summoned their envoys. It had termed the comments "unwarranted", "biased" and "unacceptable", but has not reacted to the statement by a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres so far.

Advertisement



