'Don't Politicise the Bill', 'Those Who Oppose Will Lose': PM Modi's Warning to Opposition Over Women's Reservation Bill

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the upcoming discussion and passage of key bills related to women's reservation in Parliament as a "very important moment" for the country and its parliamentary democracy.

The prime minister emphasised that this is a great opportunity to include more women in India's development trajectory, urging collective efforts to give a new direction to the nation.

"This moment will decide the direction India takes as a nation," he said, adding that together, we are showing a new direction for the country. He highlighted that India has now been accepted by the world, and the government is committed to giving the country a fresh, inclusive path forward.

The Prime Minister stressed the inclusion of women in policy-making as the need of the hour.

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"These bills will decide the future of our country," he asserted.

PM Modi revealed that every MP he has met has wanted this bill, and outside of political compulsions, most MPs support it. He warned against opposition to the measure, stating, “Every leader who opposed this bill has never been forgiven.”

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In a direct appeal to the opposition, he said as a friend: "Whoever opposed women, women have never forgiven them." He added firmly, "Women will not spare you. Those who oppose will lose."

The Prime Minister urged all parties: "Do not politicise the bill."

PM Modi said, “This will be in favour of the country's democracy, it will be in favor of the country's collective decision-making, and we will all be entitled to the credit. Neither the Treasury Department nor Modi will be its rightful owner, nor will everyone sitting here be its rightful owner. I would like those who smell politics in this to examine their own perspectives over the past 30 years and see if there is any benefit in this. I believe there's no need to give it a political spin...”