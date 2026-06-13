'Don't Share, or Rely On Unverified Exam-Related Content': PIB Debunks Viral Claims of Fresh NEET Paper Leak Ahead of Re-Exam

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit has issued a strong advisory urging NEET-UG 2026 aspirants not to share or rely on unverified examination-related content circulating on social media, after a purported question paper was falsely claimed to be a fresh leak.

In a post on X, PIB Fact Check clarified that the circulating document claiming to be the leaked NEET question paper is fake. The unit explicitly advised candidates: “Don’t share, or rely on unverified examination-related content.”

The viral claim surfaced with images of what appeared to be a NEET test booklet (including details like “Test Booklet Code 23 ENGLISH” and instructions), were shared in groups such as Telegram. PIB Fact Check highlighted one such instance and stamped the content as fabricated, warning students against falling prey to misinformation.

Background on NEET-UG 2026

The original NEET-UG 2026 examination, held on May 3, faced widespread allegations of paper leaks and irregularities, leading the National Testing Agency (NTA) to cancel the exam on May 12. A re-examination is scheduled for June 21, 2026. This has left over 22 lakh aspirants anxious amid ongoing probes, including by the CBI.

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PIB’s Advisory to Students

--Verify only through official channels: Candidates should rely exclusively on the NTA’s official website (nta.ac.in or neet.nta.nic.in) for authentic updates.

--Avoid sharing unverified content: Forwarding such material can contribute to panic and aid misinformation spreaders.

Report suspicious activity: Dubious claims can be reported to PIB Fact Check via WhatsApp (+91 8799711259) or email (factcheck@pib.gov.in).

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