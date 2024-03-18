Don't Shout at Me: Chief Justice Rebukes Lawyers During Electoral Bonds Hearing

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday was engulfed in dramatic exchanges as a Constitution bench convened to hear petitions alleging that the State Bank of India (SBI) had withheld crucial data following the landmark verdict in the electoral bonds case. Among the intense exchanges, one standout moment occurred between advocate Mathews Nedumpara and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. Nedumpara, seeking to intervene in the matter, vehemently argued that the electoral bonds case was beyond the purview of judicial review, labeling it a policy matter unsuitable for court interference.

Persisting despite Chief Justice Chandrachud's attempts to maintain order, Nedumpara asserted his rights as a citizen, prompting a rebuke from the bench. "This is not a Hyde Park corner meeting," the Chief Justice firmly reminded, emphasizing the courtroom decorum. As tensions rose, Justice BR Gavai intervened, accusing Nedumpara of obstructing the administration of justice. Despite repeated instructions to pause, Nedumpara persisted, prompting the Chief Justice to firmly admonish him, "Don't shout at me."

The bench remained resolute, refusing to entertain arguments from other notable figures, including Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi and Supreme Court Bar Association president Adish Agarwalla, who sought to intervene during the proceedings.

The courtroom clash also dredged up past controversies, with the bench reminding Nedumpara of his previous contempt of court conviction in 2019. Despite assurances then, Nedumpara found himself at odds with the bench once more.

In a significant development, the Supreme Court directed the SBI to disclose all pertinent details, including alphanumeric and serial numbers, of redeemed bonds. Additionally, the SBI chairman was instructed to submit an affidavit affirming the release of all relevant information, while the Election Commission was tasked with uploading the data provided by SBI.