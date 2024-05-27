Advertisement

Rajkot: The Gujarat High Court on Monday came down heavily over the lapses in Rajkot TRP Gamezone fire incident that claimed lives of 35 people including children and pulled the state government stating now it 'don't trust administration and state government.'

The Gujarat top court had on Sunday already taken suo motu cognisance of the fire tragedy, terming it a prima facie "man-made disaster". The bench noted a stock of highly inflammable materials such as petrol, fibres and fibreglass sheets were stored at the facility.

The court also noted that the Gamezone was built on unauthorised premises and discussion was going on regarding fire safety since four years. “Even after many directions, many tragedies have happened. Now we don't trust local system and state government,” the court said.

Pleading for the state government, two Additional Advocate General appeared before the court mentioned that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted and a report has been sought within 72 hours. They added that six officers have been suspended in the last 48 hours.

In a first major action against the authorities over serious lapses in the TRP Gamezone fire accident that killed 35 persons including children, the Gujarat government on Monday suspended six officials including two cops.

HC Notice to Rajkot Municipal Commission

The Gujarat High Court addressed a legal notice to Rajkot Municipal Commissioner, seeking response on ‘why the court should not hold him accountable for the Rajkot Gamezone fire tragedy.’

The court further noted that no Fire NOC (No Objection Certificate) was obtained for the fire-fighting and safety conditions at the Gamezone. Also, the venue lacked fire safety as no separate gate for entry and exit were made.

Rajkot Fire Tragedy: Serious Lapses Emerge

The initial probe in the Rajkot tragedy revealed that even though the fire equipment was present at the mall and in the gaming zone, it was not in working condition, the Chief Fire Officer told Republic.

Moreover, the fire safety protocol was not followed at the mall and gaming zone, the Chief Fire Officer added.

The gaming zone, a temporary structure built as a tin shed, was an illegal operation. There was no clear fire escape plan. The District Collector said that a majority of the victims of the TRP Mall Gaming Zone Fire in Rajkot were children.

